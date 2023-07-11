Boston Transportation Department Wants Your Input on Route 39 Bus

The Boston Transportation Department is looking to improve the Route 39 corridor and wants your input.



The BTD is looking at reducing delays, enhancing safety, and making the 39 bus work better for riders. Improvements could include changes to bus stops, re-timing signals, or traffic changes at intersections.

The BTD is conducting outreach during this summer to let people know they're looking to make improvements and get feedback on initial concepts.

The city particularly wants to hear from bus riders and other people who travel along the 39 bus route. Click here to take the BTD's survey.

The Route 39 bus travels primarily down Huntington Avenue, paralleling the Green Line E branch from Copley until Heath Street. After Heath Street, the bus branches off and heads towards Forest Hills, which connects rider to the Orange Line, the commuter rail, and more bus routes.