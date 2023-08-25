Community Servings’ Foodservice Job Training Program is New Takeout Option

Jamaica Plain nonprofit Community Servings' new foodservice job training program is a new takeout option offering seasonally-inspired entrees, soups, sides, and bakery items from scratch.



Launched in July, Community Servings' Teaching Kitchen (TK), is a free, 12-week foodservice job training program for people facing significant barriers to employment, according to a press release. The meals are then available to purchase at Community Servings' campus at 179 Amory St.

Program participants are trained by chef culinary instructor Eric Spitz, who works with trainees to prepare food, and formulate menus to introduce them to new foods, spices, and cooking techniques. Next week's menu features dishes like barbecue brisket with collards and baby potatoes, chicken cacciatore with mushroom risotto and broccoli, vegetarian hot and sour soup, kimchi cold noodle salad, and more.

The program also sources fresh ingredients from local food partners.

Menus are released on Wednesday, and orders are placed by midnight Monday. Meals can be picked up anytime between 9 am and 5 pm on Wednesday or Thursday. Meals cannot deliver, which is why pickup times are flexible.

Click here to see menus and to order.