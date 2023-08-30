Emerald Necklace Conservancy Wants to Hear From You

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy wants to know about your parks experience and insights to help plan for its future.

How do you use the Emerald Necklace? Do you bicycle, walk, play on athletic fields, walk your dog? Take this brief anonymous survey (about 5 minutes) to say what you want to see in the parks.

Through the survey, the Emerald Necklace Conservancy is hoping to learn about how Boston area residents – ages 15 and older – use the park and how it can be even better.

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy is a non-profit that works with communities, government and funders to improve the Olmsted-designed Emerald Necklace parks for all.

When you finish the survey, you will have the option to provide your email address and be entered in a drawing for a $50 gift card.

Here is the link to the survey: surveymonkey.com/r/LLJHMKR