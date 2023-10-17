Boston City Councilor Candidates Weber and King Debating at All-You-Can Eat Luncheon at Casa Verde on Oct. 18

The two Boston City Council District 6 candidates will do a question and answer session at Casa Verde on Oct. 18.

Jamaica Plain resident Ben Weber and West Roxbury resident William King advanced to the November 7 final election, ousting current District 6 City Councilor Kendra Lara.

Each candidate will open with a seven minute introduction, and then take questions presented by the Jamaica Plain Business and Professional Association President Jason Gregoricus.

The hour-long event is sponsored by the Jamaica Plain Business and Professional Association (JPBAPA) and will take place at Casa Verde (711 Centre St.) at 12:30 pm. It's also a $2 all you can eat luncheon!

“Having the two candidates in the same room, answering questions from the public and business community, will be invaluable for anybody interested in the direction of the city -- and Jamaica Plain,” said Michael Reiskind, secretary of JPBAPA.

Possible topics include proposed city-wide zoning changes, bike lane expansion, affordable housing, and the unequal distribution liquor licenses in the city, said a JPBAPA press release.

JP BAPA is a group that aims to advocate for small businesses and business professionals residing within Jamaica Plain. Seating is limited, so all non-JP BAPA members will be charged $2 at the door (cash only) until seats are filled.