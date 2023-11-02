JP Non-Profit Community Servings Launches 31st Annual ‘Pie in the Sky’ Fundraiser

Community Servings, a Jamaica Plain-based nonprofit provider of locally made medically tailored meals and nutrition counseling services, and a leader in “food is medicine” research, advocacy and policy, announced a goal to raise over $1 million for the 31st year of its annual fundraiser Pie in the Sky.





The fundraising bake sale gives freshly made Thanksgiving pies to those who donate in support of the agency’s chronically and critically ill neighbors across Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

“Our Pie in the Sky fundraising goal is the highest it’s ever been because we are preparing and delivering more meals than ever before to a record number of clients,” said David B. Waters, CEO of Community Servings. “I am hopeful that with the generous support of our volunteers, community bakers, sponsors and pie sellers, we’ll exceed our goal and be well-positioned to prepare and deliver 1.2 million meals to 6,000 individuals and families next year.”

More than 50 local bakeries, restaurants, chefs, and caterers have teamed up to bake thousands of apple, pecan and pumpkin pies for Pie in the Sky. Now through Nov. 18, individuals who make a $35 donation at www.pieinthesky.org can select a fresh-baked pie to serve at Thanksgiving.

As always, each $35 donation supports a week’s worth of healthy meals for one of Community Servings’ clients experiencing illnesses such as HIV/AIDS, cancer, heart disease or diabetes. Donors will pick up their pies on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at their designated pick-up site, after they are distributed through a massive staff and volunteer effort at the Boston Convention & Exposition Center.

Those looking to support Community Servings’ mission but are not in need of a pie can still provide a week of scratch-made meals for a neighbor affected by illness by purchasing a $35 “Pie for a Community Servings Client.”

In addition to single pies and the crowd-pleasing “Bakers Bundle” package featuring one of each pie flavor, America’s Test Kitchen (ATK), a longtime pie baker and Pie in the Sky sponsor, is bringing two new pie and cookbook packages to the table. Each package provides five weeks of meals for a Community Servings client and includes a delicious, locally baked apple pie, a reusable tote bag and a choice between two ATK cookbooks – “Gatherings: Casual-Fancy Meals to Share” or “The Perfect Pie: Your Ultimate Guide to Classic and Modern Pies, Tarts, Galettes, and More.”