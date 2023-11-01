What Do You Think of Newly Installed Speed Humps and Bike Lanes?

Speed humps and bike lanes have been installed on numerous Jamaica Plain streets -- so what do you think of them?



In recent weeks the city's Streets Cabinet has installed speed humps as part of several bike lanes on Boylston, Eliot, Green and Seavern streets.

Opinions on the bike lanes have varied -- some people love that they've been installed, while others are not happy about them.

And more speed humps are going to be installed in Boston, as the city plans to install speed humps on nearly 400 miles of residential streets during the coming years, said Anne Roach, communications director for the city's Office of Streets.

"In 2023, we launched a new approach to planning, designing, and building speed humps. Instead of asking residents to nominate their street for traffic calming, we will work proactively to add speed humps on all eligible streets, in every neighborhood," said Roach to Jamaica Plain News.

Roach said the city will plan, design, and build 10 speed hump zones annually. Zones are small connected areas of streets and being prioritized based on demographic information and crash history.

The zones for the first three years of the program have been identified and can be found at this link.

So how do you feel about the new bike lanes and speed humps? Do you think drivers are going slower due to the speed humps? If you're a bicyclist, do you feel safer riding on these streets?