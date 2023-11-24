Volunteer for JP Library Book Sale, Donate Books, or Just Buy Some Books (Nov. 30-Dec. 2)

You can help out with the Friends of the Jamaica Plain Library Branch Winter Book Sale in several ways. Volunteers are wanted, you can donate books, or go and buy books.



The three-day book sale will take place on Thursday, Nov. 30 (5-8 pm); Friday, Dec. 1 (9:30 am to 5 pm); and Saturday, Dec. 2 (9:30 am to 4 pm) at the JP Branch Library (30 South St).

Funds raised will go to library programming and extras in the coming year.

If you're available to help by setting up, selling, or cleaning up on any of the days, please volunteer by using this Google form.

The library is also accepting book donations for the sale, which can be left at the front desk of the Jamaica Plain Branch Library during regular library hours. Hardcover books will cost $2, paperbacks $1, and scanners or books being set aside will not be allowed.