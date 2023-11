Jamaica Plain resident Jonathan Barnhart will be directing the Dedham Choral Society's All is Bright Christmas Concert on Dec. 15.





The concert will be specially arranged by Barnhart, and features choir, brass ensemble, percussion, and organ. Jamaica Plain residents Jaclyn Limberakis and Kate Ellsworth are singing in the 65-member volunteer chorus.

The show will be at 8 pm at Holy Name Church, 1689 Centre St., West Roxbury. Click here for more info and tickets.