Franklin Park Coalition Survey Shows Neighborhood Support for White Stadium Renovation

A survey of 700 community residents conducted by the Franklin Park Coalition (FPC) showed neighborhood support for the plan to renovate White Stadium. But support would be higher if certain concerns like traffic and parking were resolved.



The plans to renovate White Stadium were announced last year by the city in partnership with the future owners of a professional women's soccer league team, which would use the stadium as their home field starting in 2026. The stadium would also be the hub for Boston Public Schools athletics.

But there's been resistance to the plan with several concerns, and the Emerald Necklace Conservancy and more than a dozen community members are suing to stop the plans. The Franklin Park Coalition does not feel a lawsuit is the right direction to get the best outcome for Franklin Park.

The FPC released an initial analysis of the survey, and said a more detailed analysis would be provided later. Initial analysis included:

32% of respondents are “all for it”;

24% “cautiously support” the project;

25% “have some concerns”;

and just 20% are “against it”.

Support for the project was remarkably consistent across neighborhoods. Many respondents were enthusiastic about renovating the stadium and bringing a women’s soccer team to Franklin Park.

Many park users feel the stadium renovation will benefit Franklin Park and those who use it. Many are excited about the potential for upgraded and well-maintained facilities, public bathrooms, and improvements to the adjacent Playstead, Overlook, and “Grove”.

Respondents also cited the benefits to BPS students, job creation, and enthusiasm for women’s soccer.

Support for the project could be much greater if concerns of park users are addressed, including: current project size and integration with the park; the impact on other park uses; conflicts with existing community events; and traffic and parking.