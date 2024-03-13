Learn How to Repair Your Bike with Ferris Wheels

Spring is coming, and that means more opportunities to ride your bicycle. You'll need a tune-up beforehand, so why not learn how to take care of your own bike with Ferris Wheels?





Ferris Wheels is offering basic, hands-on bike skills courses. You can register online or give the store a call at 617-524-BIKE.

Classes are the next three Thursdays at 6:30 pm. The cost is on a sliding scale of $20-$40 for each class. The following is the schedule:

March 14: Brakes and Cables

March 21: Spokes and Wheel True

March 28: Gears and Drivetrain Maintenance