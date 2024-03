Are the orioles back in Jamaica Plain? You'll find out on Saturday at the first spring bird walk at the Franklin Park.



This walk is with Nature Man Mike, sponsored by the Brookline Bird Club, Franklin Park Tennis Association, and the Emerald Necklace Bird Club. And they'll be hosting bird walks all spring.

Meet at the Shattuck Tennis Courts on Saturday, March 30, at 8 am. Bring your binoculars! Although there may be a few pairs to share. No previous birding experience necessary.