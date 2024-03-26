Allandale Farm’s Store Will Be Year Round + New Barn for Curtis & Willard

Allandale Farm is opening for the spring season on April 5, and unlike previous years, will not be closing after Christmas, because from now on, the store will be open all year long. Plus Highland steer Curtis and Willard, and the chickens, are getting a new barn!



"For over ten years now we have been improving the infrastructure that supports our farming business and we have now arrived at the final goal: A new year round store that will sustainably provide food, plants and jobs into the future," wrote Helen Glotzer, General Manager & CEO of Allandale Farm, on the farm's website.

Glotzer said the square footage of the store will be very similar to the existing store and greenhouses. The new location will have improved access in and around the store with special consideration for safety and mobility.

"Other things to look forward to include: consistent access to high quality local food, plants and products throughout the year; better year round jobs for our team; and a comfortable, energy efficient, food safe environment (think: solar power; registers that don’t crash and; heat/air conditioning!)," wrote Glotzer.

Glotzer added that the farm has negotiated a new contract with the employee union, and the union was aware of the store plan since summer 2022, and that the new store was a "key component" for contract negotiations.