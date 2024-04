April means spring! Flowers are blooming! More daylight! And your vehicle might be towed if you're not paying attention to street sweeping signs.



It's good to have your calendar handy when you're parking on streets with no parking signs due to street sweeping. You may not remember if it's the first, second, third, or fourth Tuesday, Wednesday, and so forth, of each month.

If your vehicle has been towed please call 617-343-4529.