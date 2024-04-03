City Offers Free Tax Services for Bostonians Earning $70K or Less

Tax Day. April 15 is quickly approaching -- and the city's Boston Tax Help Coalition provides free tax preparation and filing services to Boston area residents earning $70,000 or less.



This service is offered at more than two dozen neighborhood tax sites or completely online. There is one tax site in Jamaica Plain. The BTHC Legal Services Center (122 Boylston St.) is open Sundays from 1:45 to 4:45 pm. Appointments must be made by calling 617-390-2555. Click here to see other neighborhood tax sites across the city.

Residents can file safely while maximizing your tax refunds and credits, including the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Child Tax Credit (CTC). To learn more about what credits you qualify for, please visit the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) website.