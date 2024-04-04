Johnson Baseball Field Closing April 15 Thru June 30 for Renovations

The Johnson Baseball Field on Lamartine Street by Green Street will be closed for renovation work on the field starting April 15 and going through June.



The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will close the baseball field and the adjacent walking path connecting Lamartine Street and Oakdale Street at Johnson Park to perform renovation to the field, infield, and site.

The playground, spray deck, basketball courts, seating areas, and associated walking paths nearest Green Street in Johnson Park will remain open for use.