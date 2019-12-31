Top 10 Adult and Children’s Books for JP Library in 2019

One thing is for sure, children love author Mo Willems in Jamaica Plain. Incredibly Willems had the 10 most popular kids books in terms of circulation for the JP Library Branch.



The following lists were provided by the Jamaica Plain Branch Library.

The following are the top 10 most borrowed children's books, all by Willems.

Should I share my ice cream? My new friend is so fun! The thank you book I love my new toy! I broke my trunk! I really like slop! I will surprise my friend Listen to my trumpet! Are you ready to play outside? Can I play too?

Here's a list of the top 10 adult books, ranked by how much they went out. Only two of the 10 titles above are nonfiction: Becoming and Educated.

Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng Becoming by Michelle Obama Educated: a memoir by Tara Westover An American Marriage by Tayari Jones Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin Unsheltered by Barbara Kingsolver Pachinko by Min Jin Lee The Witch Elm by Tana French Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty