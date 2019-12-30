Jamaica Plain Resident to Star in ‘Hair’ at New Repertory Theatre

Jamaica Plain resident Marge Dunn will perform in New Repertory Theatre's upcoming production of Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical.



With Galt MacDermot’s groundbreaking music and the show’s progressive themes, Hair revolutionized musical theater as Broadway’s first rock musical in 1968. Emerging from the hippie counter-culture of the 1960s, James Rado and Gerome Ragni’s story shows a tribe’s journey toward finding their voices in a time of political upheaval, and their use of sex and drugs to evade reality. Featuring the smash hits Aquarius and Let the Sunshine In, this award-winning show is certain to be a nostalgic and groovy experience.

Marge Dunn is playing Sheila in her return to New Repertory Theatre after her role as Chris in Cardboard Piano.

Dunn's recent credits include Murder on the Orient Express (Lyric Stage); Cloud 9 (Nora Theatre); Miss Holmes, Jonah and the Whale, It's a Wonderful Life (Greater Boston Stage Co); Cato & Dolly (Plays in Place); Three Sisters (IRNE nomination), Dancing at Lughnasa, And A Nightingale Sang (IRNE nomination) (Wellesley Rep); Dog Act (IRNE nomination) (Theatre on Fire); Macbeth (Brown Box); Much Ado About Nothing, Romeo + Juliet (Boston Theater Co).

Dunn earned a B.A. in English and Theatre Studies from Wellesley College. She is a Tech Director at the Roxbury Latin School and is a theatre production and movement teacher with Watertown's Children Theatre.

New Repertory Theatre's performance of Hair will be from Jan. 26 to Feb. 23. Please click here for more info.