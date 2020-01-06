Full-Service Chilacates Restaurant Replacing Burger Spot

A third Chilacates restaurant is coming to Jamaica Plain. But the new one is going to be a little different. It will have a full-service restaurant, an expanded menu, and libations.



Owner Socrates Abreu told Boston Magazine that he is remaking The Joint burger spot, and changing it to Chilacates Cantina.

Abreu opened The Joint (605 Centre St.) last year after taking over for Grassfed. And after trying his hand with burgers and alcohol-infused shakes, Abreu wants to go back to his Mexican-flavored roots.

Jamaica Plain News

Some of the new menu options will include chimichangas, flautas, vegan-friendly, and seafood options. There will also be a "family meal" on a particular night of the week, which would be something like a whole-roasted pig, reported Boston Magazine.

Abreu closed The Joint in late December, and brown paper was posted on the windows letting customers know a remodeling was occurring.

The business is also expanding into the next door commercial spot, which was previously the JP Comics & Games store that closed in September.

The new restaurant will also include something the previous restaurants in that location did not have -- a bathroom. Unlike the other two Chilacates in Jamaica Plain, the new restaurant will have regular-height tables with chairs, as well as bar service. Abreu said that the menu will feature variations of mojitos and margaritas.

Abreu said he hoped to open the new restaurant later this month.