City Council Sworn In: Mejia's Moving American Dream Memory, Diversity, and Astrology

Mayor Marty Walsh and the Boston City Council were sworn into office on Monday, and nothing was more moving than At-Large City Councilor Julia Mejia adding to her American Dream.

We'll just let Mejia tell it.

And to think that Mejia was almost not elected, as she won a recount by one vote against Alexandra St. Guillen.

Not only did Mejia make history, but this current Boston City Council also changed Boston history, which was pointed out by many people, including District 4 City Councilor Andrea Campbell.

At-Large City Councilor Michelle Wu pointed out a very interesting astrological sidebar.

And how about this -- District 6 City Councilor Matt O'Malley is now the longest-sitting  city councilor. (At-Large City Councilor Michael Flaherty was elected prior to O'Malley being on the council, but left the council after running for mayor.)

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius also offered congratulations in the council chambers to District 7 City Councilor and new City Council President Kim Janey.

