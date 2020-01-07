City Council Sworn In: Mejia’s Moving American Dream Memory, Diversity, and Astrology

Mayor Marty Walsh and the Boston City Council were sworn into office on Monday, and nothing was more moving than At-Large City Councilor Julia Mejia adding to her American Dream.



We'll just let Mejia tell it.

To think that years ago I celebrated becoming a naturalized citizen in the very building that I will be sworn in today as the first Latina immigrant City Councilor in Boston. Thanks to family, friends and all the people of Boston for making this day possible! #Bospoli — Julia Mejia (@juliaforboston) January 6, 2020

And to think that Mejia was almost not elected, as she won a recount by one vote against Alexandra St. Guillen.

Not only did Mejia make history, but this current Boston City Council also changed Boston history, which was pointed out by many people, including District 4 City Councilor Andrea Campbell.

Today we are swearing in the most diverse @BOSCityCouncil ever. Big congratulations to all my colleagues but especially @KenzieBok, @Liz4AB, @RicardoNArroyo and @JuliaforBoston. Let's get to work! pic.twitter.com/qpvF2BI1bJ — Andrea J. Campbell (@CampbellforD4) January 6, 2020

At-Large City Councilor Michelle Wu pointed out a very interesting astrological sidebar.

I’m excited about so much with this new Council, but here’s an unexpected plus: a tripling of the Capricorn caucus! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/BJoqM7njPf — Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@wutrain) January 6, 2020

And how about this -- District 6 City Councilor Matt O'Malley is now the longest-sitting city councilor. (At-Large City Councilor Michael Flaherty was elected prior to O'Malley being on the council, but left the council after running for mayor.)

Words can’t express how honored and excited I am to again serve the people and neighborhoods that I know and love. Thank you, District 6. I will not let you down. pic.twitter.com/WnP621yddc — Matt O'Malley (@MattOMalley) January 6, 2020

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius also offered congratulations in the council chambers to District 7 City Councilor and new City Council President Kim Janey.

So proud of my neighbor and President of ⁦@BOSCityCouncil⁩ ⁦@CityOfBoston⁩ ⁦@Kim_Janey⁩ What a year it will be for our kids and families. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/sw1g1NxPFN — Brenda Cassellius (@BCassellius) January 6, 2020