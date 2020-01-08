Yasbo Juice Bar & Cafe Serving Up Delicious Sandwiches, Pressed Juices, Tacos and More

A new healthy fast casual food spot is now open along Centre Street offering freshly pressed juices, quinoa bowls, salmon plates, salads, and more.



In November, Yasbo Juice Bar & Cafe transitioned from a convenience store, J.C. Fruit Shop & More, to its current health-focused form, said owner Jay Collado to Jamaica Plain News.

"We noticed that what was needed was a healthy spot food-wise. So we made the change," said Collado. "We now have a 100 percent healthy menu. I can tell you that so far, it has been working out. People in JP are liking it."

Located at 606 Centre Street, the name Yasbo comes from a mix of Collado's sons and wife's names. Collado is not a stranger to the JP food scene, having previously made popular juices and smoothies at his Crystal Fruit business in Jackson Square.

Yasbo's menu is very varied, offering club sandwiches, grilled chicken with fettuccini, healthy tacos, and fresh pressed juices. The menu is also customizable for customers, which is touted on the restaurant's Instagram page.

The menu also includes creative items in both ingredients and presentation. There's a chicken cabbage bowl with a touch of jalapeño and feta cheese, and an avocado sandwich with cottage cheese, cheddar cheese, onion, grape tomatoes and veggies fries that come with a homemade dip.

Collado added the favorite things on the menu are the smoothies, salad bowls, and the quinoa bowls.