JP News Poll: 87% Say Require Wearing Masks in Commercial Bizs

Jamaica Plain News polltakers overwhelmingly favor requiring people to wear face coverings when in commercial businesses -- and overwhelmingly don't think businesses should be fined if people aren't wearing them.



As of Wednesday night, 275 people had answered whether they thought people should have to wear masks inside commercial businesses. Here are the results:

87% (239 votes) -- Yes

9% (24 votes) -- Yes, if they can't social distance themselves

3% (7 votes) -- Yes, and businesses should be fined if people don't wear them

2% (5 votes) -- No

In another Jamaica Plain News poll, runners and bicyclists were asked if they're wearing masks -- and 18% said they are not wearing masks. As of Wednesday night 187 people had cast votes. Here are the results:

46% (90 votes) -- Yes

36% (70 votes) -- Yes, when I cannot social distance

18% (35 votes) -- No

1% (2 votes) -- Yes, if I remember to bring one

In a third Jamaica Plain News poll it was asked whether people are wearing a face covering. Out of 348 votes cast, people overwhelmingly said they were wearing masks. Here are the results:

68% (233 votes) -- Yes, whenever I go out

25% (87 votes) -- Yes, but only when I can't social distance

3% (10 votes) -- Yes, but sometimes I forget

3% (10 votes) -- No