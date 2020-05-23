1 Dead, 2 Shot, Police Chase Down 2 Suspects, 2 Others Arrested

A 24-year-old Jamaica Plain man has been identified as the victim from a Thursday night shooting on Centre Street.



Chris Helms

Boston Police responded to a shot spotter activation around 9:59 pm on May 21 in the area of 267 Centre St. Upon arrival police found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, Dashawn Davis, 24, of Jamaica Plain, was later pronounced dead, according to BPDnews.com. The other victim was treated, and their injuries are not considering life threatening.

While arriving the scene officers saw a male suspect walking in the area of 287 Centre St. with the handle of a firearm visible in his pants. The suspect later identified as Clifford Jones, 43, of Randolph, immediately got rid of the firearm, and took off running. The firearm was later recovered.

As people took off after Jones, another man, later identified as Tyron Blair-Battiste, 37, of Jamaica Plain, allegedly intentionally attempted to trip an officer. He was later placed in custody and charged with interfering with a police officer and disorderly conduct.

A violent struggle ensued after an officer caught up with Jones. While on the ground, Jones allegedly tried to pass a second handgun to a female standing nearby. Additional officers arrived on scene and helped place the suspect into custody. A third firearm was allegedly recovered from the suspect's pants pocket.

While the struggle with Jones was occurring another officer on foot observed another man, later identified as Rushon Hemingway, 23, of Springfield, walk away from the scene and allegedly try to conceal a firearm in the waistband of his pants. The suspect allegedly took off after the officer started to pursue him. Hemingway was placed into custody near 279 Centre Street, and officers were able to recover a loaded handgun that the suspect had allegedly discarded. Hemingway will be charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and resisting arrest.

While police attempted to secure the area, Uhmari Bufford, 25, of Jamaica Plain, confronted officers directing traffic by Centre and Lamartine streets. The suspect allegedly got out of a motor vehicle he was driving, began to yell at the officers, challenging them to fight, and demanding he access the crime scene. The suspect allegedly removed outer layers of clothing while continuing to say he wanted to fight the police. Officers told the suspect to leave the area, which he did not, and he was placed into custody. He will be charged with interfering with a police officer and disturbing the police.

All four suspects will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.