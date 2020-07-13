Brookside Health Center COVID-19 Testing Site Ends; Limited Capacity Testing Likely

Daily free testing for COVID-19 at the Brookside Community Center ended July 10, but testing is likely to eventually resume there again.



Brookside's testing site at 3297 Washington St., was open for eight weeks in collaboration with the Southern Jamaica Plain Health Center on Centre Street, and ended on July 10.

Brookside provided a statement to Jamaica Plain News about the testing site ending:

"In balancing the importance of COVID-19 testing for our community with the need to serve our patients at each of the health centers, we will likely restart our testing site soon, in a more limited capacity, and will communicate those decision once made."

Brookside will also post on updates on its Facebook page.

While there are no more free Jamaica Plain testing sites, there are numerous other testing sites in Boston. Please click here to learn about other testing sites in Boston, and other Coronavirus-related information from the city.