Jamaica Plain Resident Named to Recording Academy Board of Trustees

The Recording Academy's national board of trustees now includes a Jamaica Plain resident.



Terri Lyne Carrington, founder and artistic director of the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice, was reelected to the board for her second consecutive term. Chelsey Green, an associate professor in the String Department and a resident of Jamaica Plain, will join the board for the first time.

The board also now includes two Berklee faculty members and a Berklee Online student.

Andrew Joslyn, acclaimed composer, violinist, and current Berklee Online student, was also elected to the board.

“As a member of the national board of trustees for the Recording Academy, I look forward to continuing my collaboration with an incredible group of artists, producers, engineers, and other industry creatives to ensure that the highest level of music remains indelible to our culture,” said Carrington. “I’m also focused on inclusion of underrepresented communities. These times have reminded us how music and the arts can help to unite humanity and share important messages when words alone are not always enough."

“Joining the national board of trustees of the Recording Academy is a tremendous honor,” said Green. “This inspiring group of individuals includes people I have admired, collaborated with, and been musically influenced by throughout the years. I am humbled to have a seat at this table, and to have the opportunity to serve and represent my colleagues of the academy. I look forward to a productive term at this unprecedented time in our history."

Among the Recording Academy's other new and reelected trustees is John Legend, who was honored at Berklee's 2020 commencement ceremony and concert, during which he performed his songs “If You’re Out There” and “Ordinary People" alongside graduating students.