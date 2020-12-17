Former School Committee Member Mary Tamer Running for District 6 City Council Seat

Former Boston School Committee member and past president of Boston's League of Women Voters Mary Tamer has thrown her hat into the ring for the District 6 Boston City Council seat.



Tamer is a West Roxbury resident, and announced her candidacy on Facebook.

"I am running for City Council because residents of Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury, Roslindale, and Mission Hill deserve strong leadership as we face a second COVID-19 spike and then proactively plan for an equitable recovery. Bostonians have been so vigilant throughout, but it is critical that our elected leaders are giving our neighbors the support that they deserve," wrote Tamer.

Tamer was on the Boston School Committee from January 2010 through December 2013. She was appointed by former Mayor Thomas Menino. Tamer is currently the research director for School Facts Boston, an organization that is run by a family advisory board to "identify, discuss and learn about education issues impacting Boston families."

"I will be dedicated to real, tangible action to confront some of our other greatest challenges as a city -- access to quality schools with robust family engagement programs, confronting systemic inequities, affordable housing, ongoing traffic challenges, and keeping our communities healthy and safe. And with a major void on environmental issues being created by the departure of Matt O'Malley, I will work each and every day to establish Boston as the national leader on sustainability, carbon reduction, and fostering a green economy."

Tamer is the second candidate for the District 6 City Council seat. Kendra Hicks has also announced her candidacy. Current District 6 City Councilor Matt O'Malley announced he's not seeking re-election.