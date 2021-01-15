Social Media Recap: Insurrection, Mayoral Vacancy, Climate Change Bill and More

Since Jan. 6's attempted coup at the Capitol a lot has happened in Washington DC, and at our state capital.



Our Congressional representatives impeached the president, and our local state officials fought for a climate change bill vetoed by the governor.

Both of Jamaica Plain's Congressional Representatives Ayanna Pressley and Stephen Lynch voted to impeach President Trump for inciting insurrection. There was no hesitation on either's behalf.

History will forever remember Donald Trump as the twice-impeached President who led one of the most cruel and corrupt administrations in American history. Our work to protect our democracy continues. pic.twitter.com/Dkeo8i0bP0 — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) January 14, 2021

Today I cast my vote for the second time to impeach President Donald J. Trump for “incitement of insurrection”. My full statement is below: pic.twitter.com/k2VJegCS4J — Rep. Stephen Lynch (@RepStephenLynch) January 14, 2021

As a member of The Squad, Pressley has long had a target placed on her by Trump and his supporters. Before the pandemic her comings and goings for events were not made public. When a press member was invited to an event they had to RSVP to learn the location. This is because she receives regular death threats.

But evidently Pressley was targeted by an insider before the insurrection. The panic buttons in Pressley's office were already torn out before the insurrection, said Chief of Staff Sarah Groh.

I’m sending love to our entire Congressional delegation and their staffs. @sarahgroh’s harrowing account from @AyannaPressley's office is shocking. The world needs to understand that you were targeted. I am so glad you’re safe. https://t.co/nIKsuRfspT — Maura Healey (@maura_healey) January 13, 2021

Also, her husband Conan Harris tested positive for the Coronavirus after having the shelter with Republicans who refused to wear masks.

Back in Massachusetts

Mayor Marty Walsh was nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to be the next secretary of the Labor Department.

On Tuesday, Walsh gave his last state of the city address.

If 2020 was a year of struggle, it was also a year that brought out the best in our city. On Tuesday, I shared my #SOTC21 Address to discuss our city’s resilience and our continued steps forward. Read my full remarks here:https://t.co/8XezToFZPD — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) January 14, 2021

Walsh's stepping down from being mayor led to a discussion of whether there should or shouldn't be a special election. At-Large City Councilor Julia Mejia broke it down for us.

What is the context of this vacancy? What happens if/when the Mayor resigns? What happens to District 7’s City Council seat? What’s the deal with special elections? pic.twitter.com/dfgnFWbSL9 — Julia Mejia (@juliaforboston) January 14, 2021

And On Thursday at the State House, Governor Charlie Baker vetoed a climate change bill that would've led the state to being carbon net-zero by 2050, and codify environmental justice into law. That didn't sit well with state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz (D-2nd Suffolk).

My statement on Governor Baker's veto of the climate change bill: pic.twitter.com/CjCK6VBZFq — Sonia Chang-Díaz (@SoniaChangDiaz) January 14, 2021