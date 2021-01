There will be a virtual job fair on Friday hiring for retail positions for the marijuana dispensary that will be opening later this year.



The Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation (JPNDC) and the Office of Returning Citizens are co-hosting the job fair this Friday at 10 am.

The Core dispensary will be opening the only adult-use marijuana business in Jamaica Plain in early 2021.

Register for free to attend the virtual job fair at jpndc.org/ corejobfair. You can email questions to Enrique Ponce at eponce@jpndc.org.