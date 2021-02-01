Congressman Lynch Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Receiving Second Vaccine Dose

Congressman Stephen Lynch announced that he tested positive for COVID-19, even after receiving the second dose of a Coronavirus vaccine.

Congressman Stephen Lynch visited the Jamaica Plain VA to investigate the accident that caused 1,900 doses of COVID-19 to spoil. (Courtesy images of Stephen Lynch's office)

Lynch announced he tested positive on Jan. 29, stating that an unnamed staff member had tested positive earlier in the week.

Lynch had received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, had tested negative before attending President Joe Biden's inauguration.

"While Mr. Lynch remains asymptomatic and feels fine, he will self-quarantine and will vote by proxy in Congress during the coming week,” said Molly Rose Tarpey, Communications Director for Rep. Lynch.

