Top Mix Bar and Kitchen JP to Bring American-Caribbean Fusion Menu to Hyde Square

Joseph Correia is looking forward to providing a distinct American-Caribbean fusion menu to his new restaurant, Top Mix Bar and Kitchen JP, in Hyde Square later this year.



"We plan to provide a comfortable, fun, and unique environment for all patrons to come and enjoy amazing food, along with uniquely mixed spirits, beer, and wine," said Correia, owner and manager, to Jamaica Plain News. "As suggested by our name Top Mix, we provide what we consider 'traditional bar food but with a twist' that appeals to every and all types of customer tastes."

The restaurant will be opening at 365 Centre St., which was most recently occupied by The Frogmore restaurant, which closed in 2020 due to the pandemic. Correia hopes to open the second quarter of 2021.

Correia said the menu will be American-Caribbean fusion, and include Caribbean options such as plantains, mofongo, fried cheese, and more. There will also be traditional bar foods like steak tips, burgers, and wings.

"Our cocktail menu is also Caribbean inspired, highlighting tastes and textures of the Caribbean," said Correia.

Correia spoke about the restaurant applying for an all-alcohol license and entertainment license at the Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Council Public Service Committee meeting on Feb. 2.

The restaurant is applying for a closing hour of 11 pm Sunday through Thursday, and a closing hour of 2 am on Fridays and Saturdays. There will be a seasonal patio for 20 seats, and an entertainment license to include five televisions, and up to three live performers.

"No matter your background, our diverse menu brings a diverse crowd every day, leaving everyone satisfied and pleased with each visit," said Correia. "Also, with our vast array of signature mixed cocktails, we ensure that each patron is provided with unique options, not only in food but also drinks, that are not offered anywhere else other than at Top Mix Bar & Kitchen."