Free MBTA, Bluebikes Passes for Employees in Three Squares Main Street District

To support COVID-19 recovery, Boston's government is offering preloaded MBTA and Bluebikes passes to employees in five Main Street Districts, including Three Squares Main Street in Jamaica Plain.



The first 1,000 employees who sign up for the program from Three Squares, Mission Hill, Nubian Square, East Boston, and Fields Corner, will receive the passes.

This is a pilot program being phased in during the next two months. Some applicants will be selected to receive an MBTA pass with a full $60 right away, and others will get two cards after four weeks values that add up to $60, according to the city's website.

Bluebikes pass-holders will be able to take as many trips as they want during the two-month period. But trips must be completed within 45 minutes to avoid usage fees, and riders will be responsible for any fees and for bikes that go missing during their rental period.

There is no obligation to continue paying for the pass once the two months are over.

Sign up will be available through April 19. Applications are available by clicking here.