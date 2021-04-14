Marijuana Dispensary Targeting June Opening Date in Forest Hills

A marijuana company is hoping to open for medical sales in June on Hyde Park Avenue, and eventually for recreational use.



"Right now, we are close to finishing the build-out of the store and expect to open for medical sales in June," said Joseph Lekach, Chief Executive Officer of Apothca, to Jamaica Plain News. "We are currently working our way through the City of Boston’s process on adding a co-located adult-use dispensary as well and do not yet have a timeline for that."

Apothca reached a host agreement with the city for medical marijuana in January 2019 for their location at 54A Hyde Park Ave.

Apothca operates two medical/recreational dispensaries in Massachusetts, one in Lynn and one in Arlington. They also operate a recreational dispensary in Eugene, Oregon, and a non-psychoactive cultivation (hemp/CBD) license in Colombia.

Apothca will be the second dispensary to open in Jamaica Plain, after Seed opened in March in Hyde Square.