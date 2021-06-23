Jamaica Plain Nonprofit Shattuck Partners Receives Five Years of Funding from Cummings Foundation

Jamaica Plain based nonprofit Shattuck Partners, Inc. is one of 140 local nonprofits to receive grants of $100,000 to $500,000 each through Cummings Foundation’s $25 Million Grant Program.



The organization was chosen from a total of 590 applicants during a competitive review process. Shattuck Partners will receive $100,000 over five years in support of their Community Transition Success Pack Program.

Shattuck Partners, Inc. is an independent nonprofit that funds and provides arts, vocational, recreational, and therapeutic support programs and services for patients of the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital, an important public health facility. Their Community Transition Success Pack Program provides backpacks filled with life essentials to patients as they return to the community.

“When people come to the Shattuck Hospital, they are facing complex medical and socioeconomic challenges," said Shattuck Partners Executive Director Emily Mondon. "Our programs complement the hospital’s services by improving patients’ quality of life, helping them access treatment, and supporting healthier transitions back to the community. The Cummings Grant ensures that we can provide packs of life essentials to patients when they are being discharged from the hospital, giving them needed resources, dignity and respect as they move on in their lives.”

The Cummings $25 Million Grant Program supports Massachusetts nonprofits that are based in and primarily serve Middlesex, Essex, and Suffolk counties.

Through this place-based initiative, Cummings Foundation aims to give back in the area where it owns commercial buildings, all of which are managed, at no cost to the Foundation, by its affiliate, Cummings Properties. This Woburn-based commercial real estate firm leases and manages 10 million square feet of debt-free space, the majority of which exclusively benefits the Foundation.

“We aim to help meet the needs of people in all segments of our local community,” said Cummings Foundation Executive Director Joel Swets. “It is the incredible organizations we fund, however, that do the actual daily work to empower our neighbors, educate our children, fight for equity, and so much more.”

This year’s grant recipients represent a wide variety of causes, including social justice, homelessness prevention, affordable housing, education, violence prevention, and food insecurity. The complete list of 140 grant winners, plus more than 800 previous recipients, is available at www.CummingsFoundation.org. Cummings Foundation has now awarded more than $300 million to greater Boston nonprofits.