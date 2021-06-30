Ransom Suspends Campaign for District 6 City Council Seat

Kelly Ransom has removed herself as a candidate for the District 6 Boston City Council.



Citing an immediate family member's emergency medical situation, Ransom decided not to run for the seat being vacated by Matt O'Malley.

"While withdrawing from this race is one of the most painful decisions I have ever made for myself, the thought of losing fleeting time with a family member is a pain that I cannot carry inside me for the rest of my time on this earth," she wrote in released statement.

I have made the incredibly difficult decision to suspend my 2021 campaign for District Six Boston City Council due to an immediate family member's emergency medical situation. pic.twitter.com/kkrTjxOzgl — Kelly Ransom (she/her) (@KellyRansom617) June 28, 2021

That leaves only two candidates in the field, Kendra Hicks and Mary Tamer.