Jazz in Jamaica Plain Series at Rotating Locations on Thursdays

If you like jazz then you're going to want to check out the Jazz in Jamaica Plain concert series happening Thursdays for the next 12 weeks.

The series is a partnership between JP Centre/South Main Streets and New England Jazz Connections that will feature musicians from the Jamaica Plain and Roxbury area. A grant from the Boston Main Streets Foundation to make it happen, and make sure the performers are paid.

Any donations collected will go to the JP/Roxbury Mutual Aid which has a purpose to provide food security for low-income, disabled, elderly and single-parent family residents of Jamaica Plain.

Performances start at 6 pm. Below is a schedule of the upcoming locations

July 15 - First Baptist Church Lawn (633 Centre St.)

July 22 - South Street Mall/Tennis Courts, (60 South St.)

July 29 - First Baptist Church Lawn

Aug 5 - Green Street Parklet, (3 Green St.)

Aug 12 - South Street Mall/Tennis Courts

Aug 19 - First Baptist Church Lawn

Aug 26 - Green Street Parklet

Sept 2 - South Street Mall/Tennis Courts

Sept 9 - First Baptist Church Lawn

Sept 16 - Green Street Parklet

Sept 23 - South Street Mall/Tennis Courts

Sept 30 - First Baptist Church Lawn

