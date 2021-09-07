‘Urban Nutcracker’ & ‘Make Way For Ducklings’ Auditions for Dancers Ages 8-17 on Sept. 12

The Tony Williams Dance Center is holding auditions for the Urban Nutcracker and Make Way for Ducklings on Sept. 12.



The Tony Williams Dance Center, located at 284 Amory St., Jamaica Plain, is holding auditions on Sept. 12.

Urban Nutcracker auditions for dancers ages 8 to 17.

Dancers ages 8 to 11 at 1-1:30 pm

Dancers ages 12 to 17 at 2-5:00 pm

Make Way for Ducklings auditions

2-5 pm

Dancers may audition for ballet, tap, and hip hop roles

Please arrive at least 15 minutes before your audition time to check-in. The audition will consist of a short warm-up followed by choreography and technique. Dancers should bring appropriate footwear if auditioning for tap and hip hop roles. As always, our auditions are open to the ENTIRE CITY OF BOSTON and surrounding areas. Our mission is diversity through dance, and our goal is to cast our show with the most talented, and widely diverse dancers our community has to offer.

Audition Attire

Girls: Leotard, tights, ballet slippers, tap shoes and hip hop sneakers if needed, and pointe shoes for those with training en pointe. Hair should be in a slicked back bun, headband if needed for bangs.

Boys: Slim t-shirt, boys tights, ballet slippers (white shoes preferred), with hair slicked back or in headband.

Dancers ages 12 and up must be fully vaccinated by the start of rehearsals (Sept. 19). Costumes for dancers ages 8-11 will include masks. All dancers must have previous dance training. Great opportunities for students who are proficient en pointe. Not all dancers will be cast. If your child is turning 8 before Dec. 1, 2021, they are eligible to audition. If they turn 8 after Dec. 1, they are not eligible to audition this year.

Youth rehearsals begin September 19, 2021. Dancers should expect to have rehearsals every Saturday and Sunday from the weekend after auditions until the show dates. Anthony Williams’ Urban Nutcracker is a professional production and requires a serious commitment on the part of all of our young dancers and their families to attend all rehearsals. Rehearsals run September-December – mostly on weekends – in Jamaica Plain.