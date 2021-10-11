Ethos’ Candidates Forums: District 6 on Oct. 13; Mayoral Candidates on Oct. 15

Jamaica Plain based nonprofit Ethos is solely devoted to keeping elders at home, and has always created opportunities to bring issues that are relevant to older adults to the forefront of debate among candidates for office and elected officials. With that in mind, Ethos will be hosting two forums, one for Boston City Council's District 6 race and a mayoral forum.



Ethos will be hosting its Boston City Council District 6 candidates forum virtually with Kendra Hicks and Mary Tamer on Oct. 13 from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Ethos will be hosting its mayoral candidates forum virtually with At-Large City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George on Friday, October 15, from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

The forums will provide each candidate the opportunity to speak directly to voters about key issues around aging and older adults in Boston.

Click here to register to attend the forums.