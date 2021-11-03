At-Large City Council Election: Flaherty, Mejia, Louijeune Go 1-2-3; Murphy Takes 4th

The two incumbents in the At-Large Boston City Council election, Michael Flaherty and Julia Mejia, easily took first and second in Tuesday's contest.



In 2019, Mejia won her first at-large city council race by a mere one vote! This time it wasn't that close as she finished second with 61,709 votes (17.27%), and Flaherty took first with 62,242 votes (17.42%), according to unofficial results from Boston's Elections Department.

DAVID HALBERT 42,516 11.90% BRIDGET M NEE-WALSH 27,424 7.68% JULIA MEJIA 61,709 17.27% CARLA MONTEIRO 39,648 11.10% RUTHZEE LOUIJEUNE 54,601 15.28% ALTHEA GARRISON 24,914 6.97% MICHAEL F FLAHERTY 62,242 17.42% ERIN J MURPHY 42,841 11.99%

We did it Boston! I’m proud to have topped the ticket in the City Council At-Large race. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without your support at the polls today, and every day in each of Boston’s neighborhoods. As always, a massive THANK YOU to Team Flaherty #bospoli — Michael Flaherty (@mfflaherty) November 3, 2021

The polls have closed but the work continues. Thank you for following along our journey. Let's keep amplifying #allmeansall voices. Remember nothing about us without us is for us. Step into your power and continue building political power.

Thank you for voting for a better future pic.twitter.com/fWybdFQts6 — Julia Mejia (@juliaforboston) November 3, 2021

First time candidate Ruthzee Louijeune took third place with 54,601, and will be the first Haitian-American to be on the council. Louijeune grew up in Boston, and attended Boston Public Schools. She went on to serve as Senior Counsel for U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Unofficial results placed Erin Murphy in the fourth spot with 42,811 votes, a 295 vote margin total to David Halbert's fifth place spot with 42,516 votes.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no official victor had been announced for the fourth spot. But Murphy declared herself the winner, and at first, Halbert was urging to wait for all votes to be counted before a fourth place finisher was officially declared. But he later conceded around 6 pm.

Their mom is a Boston City Councilor! Thank you Boston! pic.twitter.com/PuI4SD7417 — Erin Murphy (@ErinforBoston1) November 3, 2021

Today I woke up to the love of my family, the care of my community, new friendships created, old ones renewed, and the prospect of new ways to serve & help others. The light of my gratitude & hope are brighter than any shadows of disappointment. Thank you all. #bospoli — David Halbert (@votehalbert) November 3, 2021