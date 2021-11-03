At-Large City Council Election: Flaherty, Mejia, Louijeune Go 1-2-3; Murphy Takes 4th

By |
Print More

The two incumbents in the At-Large Boston City Council election, Michael Flaherty and Julia Mejia, easily took first and second in Tuesday's contest.

In 2019, Mejia won her first at-large city council race by a mere one vote! This time it wasn't that close as she finished second with 61,709 votes (17.27%), and Flaherty took first with 62,242 votes (17.42%), according to unofficial results from Boston's Elections Department.

DAVID HALBERT 42,516 11.90%
BRIDGET M NEE-WALSH 27,424 7.68%
JULIA MEJIA 61,709 17.27%
CARLA MONTEIRO 39,648 11.10%
RUTHZEE LOUIJEUNE 54,601 15.28%
ALTHEA GARRISON 24,914 6.97%
MICHAEL F FLAHERTY 62,242 17.42%
ERIN J MURPHY 42,841 11.99%

First time candidate Ruthzee Louijeune took third place with 54,601, and will be the first Haitian-American to be on the council. Louijeune grew up in Boston, and attended Boston Public Schools. She went on to serve as Senior Counsel for U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Unofficial results placed Erin Murphy in the fourth spot with 42,811 votes, a 295 vote margin total to David Halbert's fifth place spot with 42,516 votes.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no official victor had been announced for the fourth spot. But Murphy declared herself the winner, and at first, Halbert was urging to wait for all votes to be counted before a fourth place finisher was officially declared. But he later conceded around 6 pm.

97 Views