Help Improve Safety, Traffic in Egleston Square (Atherton, Beethoven, Copley and Arcardia Streets)

The Boston Transportation Department is hosting three upcoming meetings to examine how to make safety and traffic improvements in the Egleston Square area, with a focus on several specific streets.



BTD is looking for feedback on changes to particularly affect Atherton, Beethoven, Copley, and Arcadia streets.

There will be several public sessions to provide feedback.

There will be a popup meeting at Lawson Park (corner of Atherton and Washington streets) on Dec. 9 from 2-4 pm. Bilingual staff will be present.

There will be two online meetings, one in English, and one in Spanish. The English meeting will be on Dec. 14 at 6 pm. Please register by clicking here for that meeting. The Spanish meeting will be on Dec. 15 at 6 pm. Please register by clicking here for that meeting.

Click here to learn more about the BTD's Egleston Square Redesign.