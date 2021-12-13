Share Your Thoughts on Public Safety, Policing at JPNC Meeting on Dec. 16

The public is invited to discuss their perceptions of police and policing in our neighborhood at a community meeting on Dec. 16.



A subcommittee of the Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Council Public Service Committee has been meeting regularly for more than a year. In July, the subcommittee hosted its first public listening session during which community members offered their opinions on policing in Jamaica Plain.

The Dec. 16 will be held via Zoom (https://tinyurl.com/ JPListens2) at 6 pm.

This listening session is meant to give neighbors a chance to hear from each other about public safety and policing in our community. It will be about two hours long with the following rough agenda:

Introductions

Purpose

Community Norms



Breakout Room Session 1

Report back 1

Breakout Room Session 2

Report back 2

Next Steps & Closeout

Interpretation services will be available for Spanish speakers.