Share Your Thoughts on Public Safety, Policing at JPNC Meeting on Dec. 16

The public is invited to discuss their perceptions of police and policing in our neighborhood at a community meeting on Dec. 16.
A subcommittee of the Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Council Public Service Committee has been meeting regularly for more than a year. In July, the subcommittee hosted its first public listening session during which community members offered their opinions on policing in Jamaica Plain.
The Dec. 16 will be held via Zoom (https://tinyurl.com/
This listening session is meant to give neighbors a chance to hear from each other about public safety and policing in our community. It will be about two hours long with the following rough agenda:
Introductions
Purpose
Community Norms
Breakout Room Session 1
Report back 1
Breakout Room Session 2
Report back 2
Next Steps & Closeout
Interpretation services will be available for Spanish speakers.