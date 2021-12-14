State Rep. Liz Miranda Running for State Senator Opening

State Rep. Liz Miranda has thrown her hat into the ring for the state senator position being vacated by Sonia Chang-Díaz.



"I'm running for state Senate to build a district-wide agenda for community belonging, health equity, and economic opportunity. I'm running to take you all to the Senate with me," tweeted Miranda (D-5th Suffolk).

Miranda joins state Rep. Nika Elugardo (D-15th) in the race for the 2nd Suffolk District senator seat. Chang-Díaz is vacating the seat to run for governor.

Like Elugardo, Miranda was elected to the Massachusetts House of Representatives in 2018, and was reelected last year.

On her campaign page, Miranda touts being a lead author for the police reform bill that passed in 2021. She states her other legislative accomplishments to include passing legislation, "...to provide enforceable tools to protect the life and health of environmental justice communities, improve maternal health outcomes of Black women and birthing people, extend postpartum health insurance coverage, end solitary confinement in state prisons, and ensure vaccine equity in the communities most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic."