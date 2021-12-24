Check Out Margarita Muniz Academy Student’s Awesome Art

At Margarita Muniz Academy, the visual arts are an important part of the curriculum. The school has many talented artists. One such talented student is Chelsea, a 12th grader, whose artwork is pictured here.



Chelsea and other art students from the school participated in a Christmas Fair held at the Loring Greenough House earlier this month. The students were invited to participate and bring their art to sell at the event. All but one of her paintings sold on that day!

Click here to support students like Chelsea and Margarita Muniz Academy.