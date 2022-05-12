Jamaica Plain Historical Society Neighborhood Walking Tours Begin May 14

Ever wonder about the history of Hyde Square, Green Street, or Stony Brook? Learn about those neighborhoods and other JP areas through the Jamaica Plain Historical Society's history walking tours series.

Historical photo of Stony Brook area (Courtesy Jamaica Plain Historical Society)

This is 27th season of JPHS' historic walking tours. All tours are free to the public, and the series kicks of May 14 with a tour Monument Square. The tours are mostly on Saturdays at 11 am, although there are a few Sunday tours this summer. Tours last between 60 and 90 minutes and are canceled in case of heavy rain.

No reservations are required, just meet the guide at the location listed. You can pre-register for tours using this form (if you wish): https://forms.gle/UsDDdMzy9einNP676. A map showing the starting points of the walking tours can be found here.

Scene on Green Street (Courtesy image from Jamaica Plain Historical Society)

The following is the schedule for all Saturday and Sunday tours, including four being offered in Spanish, and a special Women's History tour.

Click here to learn more about the tours on JPHS' website.

 

May 14 Monument Square
May 21 Sumner Hill
May 28 Stony Brook
June 4 Hyde Square
June 11 Green Street
June 12* special: Southwest Corridor (Sun at 2pm)
June 18 Woodbourne
June 25 Jamaica Pond
July 2 Monument Square
July 9 Sumner Hill
July 16 Stony Brook (in English y Español)
July 23 Hyde Square (in English y Español)

 

 

July 30 Green Street
August 6 Woodbourne
August 13 Jamaica Pond
August 20 Monument Square
August 27 Sumner Hill
September 3 Stony Brook (in English y Español)
September 10 Hyde Square (in English y Español)
September 17 Green Street
September 24 Woodbourne
September 25* special: Sumner Hill (Sun at 2 pm)
October 1 Jamaica Pond
October 9* special: Women's History (Sun at 2 pm)

 

Three Special Sunday Tour Offerings

July 12 at 2:00 p.m. Southwest Corridor

September 25 at 2:00 p.m. Sumner Hill

October 9 at 2:00 p.m. Women’s History

