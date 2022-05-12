Jamaica Plain Historical Society Neighborhood Walking Tours Begin May 14

Ever wonder about the history of Hyde Square, Green Street, or Stony Brook? Learn about those neighborhoods and other JP areas through the Jamaica Plain Historical Society's history walking tours series.



This is 27th season of JPHS' historic walking tours. All tours are free to the public, and the series kicks of May 14 with a tour Monument Square. The tours are mostly on Saturdays at 11 am, although there are a few Sunday tours this summer. Tours last between 60 and 90 minutes and are canceled in case of heavy rain.

No reservations are required, just meet the guide at the location listed. You can pre-register for tours using this form (if you wish): https://forms.gle/UsDDdMzy9einNP676. A map showing the starting points of the walking tours can be found here.

The following is the schedule for all Saturday and Sunday tours, including four being offered in Spanish, and a special Women's History tour.

Date Tour May 14 Monument Square May 21 Sumner Hill May 28 Stony Brook June 4 Hyde Square June 11 Green Street June 12* special: Southwest Corridor (Sun at 2pm) June 18 Woodbourne June 25 Jamaica Pond July 2 Monument Square July 9 Sumner Hill July 16 Stony Brook (in English y Español) July 23 Hyde Square (in English y Español) Date Tour July 30 Green Street August 6 Woodbourne August 13 Jamaica Pond August 20 Monument Square August 27 Sumner Hill September 3 Stony Brook (in English y Español) September 10 Hyde Square (in English y Español) September 17 Green Street September 24 Woodbourne September 25* special: Sumner Hill (Sun at 2 pm) October 1 Jamaica Pond October 9* special: Women's History (Sun at 2 pm)

