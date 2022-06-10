JP Open Studios 2022 Registration Now Open

Artist registration for the 29th Jamaica Plain Open Studios is now open.



Organized by nonprofit Jamaica Plain Arts Council, Open Studios provides the opportunity for artists to showcase their work at group sites, as well as personal studios and shared spaces.

Artist registration is open through to June 30, 2022.

A new system is being used this year, and artists are being strongly encouraged to review the step-by-step instructions by clicking here. And you can register by clicking here.

Artists interested in becoming a member of the Jamaica Plain Arts Council can contact coordinator@jpopenstudios.com.