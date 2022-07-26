Restaurant Openings: Something New; A Rebirth; and Reinvented with a Move

There's been several additions to the Jamaica Plain restaurant scene of late. There are some familiar faces in old places, familiar faces in new spaces, and a boom of flavor.



The only Scottish restaurant in Boston, The Haven, recently opened in a new space at The Brewery Complex. The Haven had been in a very small space in Hyde Square for more than 10 years, and moved to the old Bella Luna and Milky Way Lounge space, which is a lot bigger and includes a patio.

Already The Haven has hosted a whiskey tasting, a quiz night, are preparing for a comedy night and of course they've been serving delicious Scotch.



Another restaurant that recently reopened is Eugene O'Neill's in Forest Hills. They've hosted the Eugene O'Neill Society, who are learned scholars of the late playwright's work. And did you know O'Neill buried in the nearby Forest Hills Cemetery?



Flavor Boom! also recently opened on Centre Street, which specializes in slow-cooked Asian and Mediterranean food.