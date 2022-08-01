‘Art For Abortion Access’ Show at Vee Vee

Community members looking to support reproductive justice can do so during a collaborative art event between Vee Vee and local artists on August 13.



“It’s our job to step up and support access for all to have this essential medical care. That’s why we’re raising funds for The Brigid Alliance, who assists women in need throughout the entire process of receiving abortion care. Every dollar we get at the event will go directly to support their work,” said Jamaica Plain resident Jeremy Fischer of Boston For All, the group behind the event.

All art for sale has been donated by the artists themselves because they have chosen to support the cause. While the value of pieces will be provided, the purchaser will choose how much to pay as a donation to The Brigid Alliance.

This event follows three highly successful ‘Art For All’ events, during which more than $25,000 has been raised to support causes.

This event is open to all, with no minimum purchase price required on Aug. 13 from 1 to 4 pm on Vee Vee's back patio. The rain location will be inside Vee Vee. Click here for more info.