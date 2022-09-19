First Emerald Necklace Parkfest Spanning Parks on Sept. 24

The first-ever Emerald Necklace Parkfest will be the year’s biggest event for Olmsted Now, which is Greater Boston’s Olmsted Bicentennial.



This free event will on Sept. 24 will span across parks of the Emerald Necklace, and will include free performances, kids' activities, art, games, dancing, and more. There will be picnic zones, parade decorating, data "community listening boards", and Necklace-wide scavenger hunts to prompt exploring the parks.

Community groups and organizations will also be showcasing the ways they make the Greater Boston a great place for parks and public spaces.

Events will take place in Franklin Park, Arnold Arboretum, Jamaica Pond, Olmsted Park, Riverway, Back Bay Fens, and Charlesgate Park.

The event is being presented by the Emerald Necklace Conservancy, and it marks Frederick Law Olmsted’s 200th year. Olmsted designed the Emerald Necklace.

The event is Saturday, Sept. 24 from 1 to 6 pm (rain date: Sept. 25).

Here is a list of events taking place at each individual park:

Charlesgate

• Charlesgate Bouledrome 1-4 pm

• The Bridgeside Cypher/Cambridge Hip Hop 1-4 pm: unique all-inclusive hip-hop experience for all ages, experience levels, genders, languages and backgrounds

• Charlesgate Alliance & Emerald Necklace Conservancy 2 pm: Tour on park history and its future

• Emerald Necklace Conservancy presentations on care for new trees at 1pm & 3pm

• Food truck 1-4 pm

Back Bay Fens

• Fenway Garden Society 1-3 pm: Pollinator Garden Grand Opening with ribbon cutting, talks, info on beekeeping and composting at the Fenway Victory Garden

• Park trivia with prizes and lawn games 1-4 pm: at Shattuck Visitor Center offered by the Verizon Engagement Team

• Conservancy presentation on volunteer program to remove invasive species 3 pm

Riverway

• Park trivia with prizes and lawn games 1-4 pm offered by the Verizon Engagement Team

Olmsted Park/Allerton Overlook

• National Parks Service 1-4 pm: Pop-ups presented by the Frederick Law Olmsted National Historic Site

• Live music 1-4 pm: with Aydan aka DJ CO'D

• Triveni Dancers 1-3 pm: two performances of Indian dance

• Food truck 1-4 pm

Jamaica Pond

• National Parks Service 1-6 pm: Activity pop-ups presented by the Frederick Law Olmsted National Historic Site at the Boathouse & Bandstand

• Drag Queen Story Hour 1-4 pm: at the Boathouse & Bandstand

• Photobooth 1-4 pm: at the Boathouse & Bandstand offered by the Verizon Engagement Team

• Edie Bresler photography expo 1-4 pm: Photographer Edie Bresler will be at Pinebank Promontory making cyanotypes with passers-by and photographing on her 4x5 field camera. These 19th century photographic processes connect us to the technology of Olmsted’s time while also offering the chance to make art in our parks now

• Food truck 1-6 pm: Kush by Saba, a modern Mediterranean concept by Chef Saba Wahid Duffy and her sister Sara Wahid

Arnold Arboretum

• Arboretum Tours 1-4 pm starting at the Hunnewell Building lawn

• The Caterpillar Lab 1-4 pm: hands-on insect learning at the Hunnewell Building lawn

Franklin Park at the Shattuck Picnic Grove

• Trike Called Funk 1-4 pm: featuring local artists

• Mr Twister Youth Opera 4 pm: presented by Mothers Out Front

• Canvas Studios 1-4 pm: accessible community art projects by Boston's only Black-owned paint bar

• Lawn games 1-6 pm

• Live music 5-6 pm: with Aydan aka DJ CO'D

• Culminating PARADE 5-6 pm

• Food truck 1-6 pm

For full details of the Emerald Necklace Parkfest please visit emeraldnecklace.org/event/emerald-necklace-parkfest.