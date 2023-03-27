On Friday we asked readers whether they knew where this beautifully-painted utility box is located in Jamaica Plain.
And the answer is -- next to the firehouse at 740 Centre St. Go check it out if you haven't already.
66 Views
Jamaica Plain News (https://www.jamaicaplainnews.com/2023/03/27/heres-where-its-located-in-jamaica-plain/575027)
On Friday we asked readers whether they knew where this beautifully-painted utility box is located in Jamaica Plain.
And the answer is -- next to the firehouse at 740 Centre St. Go check it out if you haven't already.