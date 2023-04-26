Help Fundraiser to Create New South Street Mural

A community fundraiser to create a mural on South Street by the basketball/pickleball/tennis courts is in full swing -- and JP Centre/South Main Streets has said it will match any online donation.



The mural will be made on the wall outside Peru Travel.

Gabrielle Hahn, the owner of nearby business Said & Done tattoo, created the fundraiser to pay local artist Massiel Grullón who is creating the mural. The goal is to fundraise $4,500 to cover paying the artist and supplies.

Grullón was born in Boston, is an alum of the Boston Arts Academy, earned a bachelors degree in painting and graphic design at Montserrat College of Art in 2014, and teaches painting at Artists for Humanity in South Boston.

"My bodies of works are mostly self-portraits. I paint myself because I am always by myself painting and I only know myself best," wrote the artist on the GoFundMe page. "I can often be a chameleon at times so I paint myself in different looks. The mediums I use are oils. I also have an obsession with shapes so I enjoy round canvases. My work is influenced by traditional oil paintings, 60’s psychedelic and pop art.”

Click here to donate to the fundraiser.