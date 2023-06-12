JP Progressives At-Large Boston City Council Forum on Tuesday

There will be a virtual At-Large Boston City Council Forum co-hosted by JP Progressives on Tuesday night.

As of Sunday afternoon four candidates had committed to the forum. Two sitting city city councilors had confirmed they were attending: Ruthzee Louijeune and Julia Mejia. Other confirmed candidates include Clifton Braithwaite and Henry Santana.

Cosponsors of the event include NAACP Boston Branch, Mijente Boston Asamblea, MassVOTE, Chinese Progressive Political Action, Right to the City Vote, Mass Voter Table, and Mass HUD Tenants.

The forum starts at 7 pm. Register to attend the event virtually by clicking here.