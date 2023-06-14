Talk with Mayor Wu at Mozart Playground on Friday

Mayor Michelle Wu Neighborhood Coffee Hours will bring her to Jamaica Plain's Mozart Playground on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 am.





The coffee hours is a mayoral tradition that provides a unique opportunity to speak directly with the mayor and staff from city departments such as the Boston Planning & Development Agency, Boston Transportation Department, and more.

Come talk to the mayor about open space, bike lanes, composting, or does she like cats and/or dogs.

As always, Dunkin’ will provide iced coffee, Munchkins, lawn games and gift card giveaways. Fresh fruit will be provided by Star Market, and each family in attendance will receive a free flowering plant provided by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, while supplies last.